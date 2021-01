MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating after shots were heard and shell casings were found on the southeast side.

MPD was called to the 4000 block of Owl Creek Drive at about 9 p.m. Officers checked the area and found spent bullet casings.

Witnesses said they saw a red SUV with someone shooting out of the window.

If you know who is responsible, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.