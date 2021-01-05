Prep Hoops: Tuesday Jan. 5

Here are some scores and highlights from around the state in the high school basketball scene on Tuesday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 93, Tigerton 51

Argyle 53, Pecatonica 45

Arrowhead 67, Waukesha South 64

Ashwaubenon 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 58

Beaver Dam 73, DeForest 68

Berlin 61, Wautoma 57

Big Foot 67, Jefferson 46

Black Hawk 72, Albany 49

Brodhead 57, Whitewater 55

Brown Deer 80, Whitnall 73

Bruce 47, Frederic 39

Burlington 69, Waterford 60

Cameron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46

Clear Lake 70, Luck 38

Colby 71, Thorp 31

Columbus Catholic 46, Greenwood 39

Darlington 77, Riverdale 34

Durand 60, Regis 51

Eau Claire Memorial 46, Menomonie 26

Edgerton 70, Evansville 52

Eleva-Strum 51, Whitehall 49

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58, Valley Christian 46

Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn Area 45

Grafton 59, Slinger 47

Greenfield 57, Shorewood 52

Hilbert 48, Kohler 0

Homestead 73, Port Washington 50

Hortonville 71, Oshkosh West 64

Hudson 85, Rice Lake 68

Janesville Craig 60, Edgewood 57

Kettle Moraine 64, Mukwonago 59

Kiel def. Two Rivers, forfeit

Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 38

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Waterloo 34

Lancaster 72, River Valley 69, OT

Lomira 55, Oakfield 34

Marathon 41, Iola-Scandinavia 32

Marinette 69, Oconto Falls 60

Mauston 62, Reedsburg Area 58

Mayville 62, Kewaskum 37

Medford Area 56, Northland Pines 51

Menomonee Falls 67, Wauwatosa West 66

Merrill 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44

Mineral Point 55, Boscobel 34

Mosinee 59, Fox Valley Lutheran 56

Muskego 90, Catholic Memorial 82

Neenah 67, Fond du Lac 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, West Allis Central 60

New Berlin Eisenhower 99, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65

New Holstein 62, Brillion 54

Niagara 48, Lena 35

North Fond du Lac 83, Stockbridge 71

Northwood 60, South Shore 51

Notre Dame 72, Pulaski 34

Oconto 83, Gibraltar 62

Pacelli 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Pewaukee 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 35

Phillips 75, Crandon 24

Pittsville 62, Spencer 55

Pius XI Catholic 80, New Berlin West 73

Plymouth 75, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, OT

Prairie du Chien 54, Dodgeville 43

Prentice 57, Ashland 53

Racine St. Catherine's 70, Dominican 34

Rhinelander 55, Lakeland 47

Richland Center 67, Platteville 42

Rio 71, Deerfield 61

Ripon 82, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73

River Falls 60, Eau Claire North 45

Roncalli 64, Lourdes Academy 61

Saint Croix Central 69, Prescott 42

Saint Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 64

Sheboygan Falls 77, Waupun 53

Shell Lake 69, Birchwood 30

Somerset 54, Ellsworth 44

South Milwaukee 53, Cudahy 26

St. Croix Falls 57, Barron 52

Sturgeon Bay 61, Sevastopol 41

Turner 65, Clinton 36

Union Grove 63, Delavan-Darien 46

Waukesha West 62, Oconomowoc 46

Wausau West 61, Chippewa Falls 49

Wauwatosa East 73, Brookfield Central 60

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Seneca 50

Webster 52, New Auburn 41

West Bend West 50, West Bend East 49

West Salem 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50

Westfield Area 58, Baraboo 49

Westosha Central 82, Elkhorn Area 42

Whitefish Bay 65, Hartford Union 49

Wild Rose 65, Port Edwards 60

Williams Bay 75, Palmyra-Eagle 67

Wilmot Union 69, Badger 46

Wisconsin Dells 65, Sparta 52

Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Greendale 49

Xavier 71, Seymour 53



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Antigo 57, Tomahawk 26

Arcadia 63, Cochrane-Fountain City 60

Ashland 49, Northwood 42

Assumption 45, Stratford 43

Athens 63, Prentice 51

Badger 53, Wilmot Union 28

Bangor 53, Royall 51

Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa East 35

Burlington 69, Waterford 60

Catholic Central 60, Racine St. Catherine's 50

Catholic Memorial 59, Muskego 41

Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, Kohler 24

Cedarburg 70, Nicolet 67

Central Wisconsin Christian 48, Dodgeland 33

Clintonville 52, Marinette 23

Columbus Catholic 53, Greenwood 21

Crandon 73, Elcho 28

Cuba City 47, Richland Center 43

Edgar 52, Marathon 39

Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 51

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Little Chute 19

Freedom 74, Luxemburg-Casco 29

Germantown 63, Brookfield East 53

Greendale 51, Wisconsin Lutheran 49

Greenfield 78, Shorewood 60

Hartford Union 44, Whitefish Bay 37

Hilbert 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 28

Homestead 66, Port Washington 23

Howards Grove 58, Mishicot 47

Kettle Moraine 71, Mukwonago 43

Kewaskum 71, Campbellsport 22

Kickapoo 58, Seneca 20

Laconia 73, Mayville 43

Lake Mills 56, Martin Luther 40

Lakeland 52, Rhinelander 46

Lodi 61, River Valley 25

Markesan 41, Princeton/Green Lake 28

Marshall 45, Lakeside Lutheran 31

Marshfield 61, Chippewa Falls 32

Medford Area 58, Northland Pines 26

Milwaukee DSHA 82, Hamilton 45

Mosinee 77, Nekoosa 24

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, Beaver Dam 68

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, West Allis Central 40

New London 55, Winneconne 51

New Richmond 70, Saint Croix Central 35

Northland Lutheran 77, Pittsville 36

Northwestern 56, Hayward 37

Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 10

Oakfield 63, Hustisford 43

Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha West 55

Oostburg 58, Random Lake 40

Osseo-Fairchild 57, Fall Creek 47

Pardeeville 64, Montello 49

Pewaukee 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 24

Potosi/Cassville 63, Boscobel 23

Prairie du Chien 56, Lancaster 40

Randolph 70, Fall River 26

Regis 69, Cadott 47

Rib Lake 38, Abbotsford 34

Rio 67, Cambria-Friesland 45

Saint Thomas More 65, Shoreland Lutheran 48

Sauk Prairie 57, Fort Atkinson 38

Sheboygan Area Luth. 45, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 38

Sheboygan Falls 58, Ozaukee 46

Shiocton 61, Suring 56

Siren 63, Clayton 56

Slinger 63, Grafton 57

St. Mary Catholic 57, Reedsville 38

St. Marys Springs 49, North Fond du Lac 37

Stockbridge 47, Lena 29

Three Lakes 75, Florence 28

Turtle Lake 48, Boyceville 29

Union Grove 70, Delavan-Darien 36

Watertown 58, Stevens Point 36

Waukesha North 68, Brookfield Academy 50

Waupaca 53, Oconto Falls 51

Wautoma 43, Berlin 36

Wauzeka-Steuben 63, Ithaca 38

Webster 45, New Auburn 32

West De Pere 75, Plymouth 53

Westosha Central 46, Elkhorn Area 27

Whitnall 63, Brown Deer 50

Wild Rose 59, Almond-Bancroft 57

Williams Bay 42, Johnson Creek 39

Winter 50, Lake Holcombe 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Merrill 44

Wrightstown 70, Denmark 26