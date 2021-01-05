Reports: Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy figures arrested

HONG KONG (AP) — An opposition party and local media say about 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have been arrested by police under a national security law. The reports cite their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year held to increase their chances of controlling the legislature. Those arrested included former lawmakers and pro-democracy activists, and the group were arrested on suspicion of subversion under the city’s national security law. Pro-democracy activists and lawmakers had last July held an unofficial primary election to figure out which candidates they should field in a now-postponed legislative election that would boost their chances of gaining a majority of seats in legislature.