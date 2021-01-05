Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to all charges

Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to all chargesUpdated
KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kyle Rittenhouse entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges against him at a court hearing in Kenosha County Tuesday.
The 18-year-old is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in late August.
Rittenhouse faces five felonies: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety and attempted first-first degree intentional homicide.
All of the felony counts include the modifier "use of a dangerous weapon."
The state has also charged Rittenhouse with possessing a dangerous weapon while under 18, a misdemeanor. He was 17 at the time of the alleged crimes.
Rittenhouse appeared by teleconference with his attorney, Mark Richards.
The case is next set for a pretrial conference on March 10 at 9 a.m.
This is a developing story.