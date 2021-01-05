Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse in court Kyle Rittenhouse is expected to enter pleas to charges that allege he killed two people and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha. on.wkow.com/3rWFaUt Posted by WKOW 27 on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kyle Rittenhouse entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges against him at a court hearing in Kenosha County Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in late August.

Rittenhouse faces five felonies: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety and attempted first-first degree intentional homicide.

All of the felony counts include the modifier "use of a dangerous weapon."

The state has also charged Rittenhouse with possessing a dangerous weapon while under 18, a misdemeanor. He was 17 at the time of the alleged crimes.

Rittenhouse appeared by teleconference with his attorney, Mark Richards.

The case is next set for a pretrial conference on March 10 at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.