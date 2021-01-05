SSM Health starts administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Twenty-one days after employees at SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital got their first vaccine shots, they're returning to get the second dose.

"There's really no words that can describe it," ICU nurse Holly Teeter said. "It's something that's immeasurable. It's knowing that we can do our jobs that much more effectively."

Teeter was the first St. Mary's employee to get the Pfizer vaccine in mid-December. She said getting the second dose gives her and her colleagues even more protection against the virus.

SSM Health's Vice President of Pharmacy Standards, Mo Kharbat, agreed.

"With every second dose we give to every employee, we have an employee that has a 95% chance of being protected against COVID," he said. "They can come to work without having to be worried for their own health."

As vaccine rollout nationwide hits some snags, Kharbat said SSM Health hasn't had any supply issues.

"It's such a relief for us to know that the vaccine supply has kept coming," he said. "We will have enough vaccines to go around and vaccinate all of our healthcare workers for the second dose."

Teeter said seeing her colleagues get vaccinated is giving her hope about bring the pandemic to an end.

"Soon, everyone will be able to have access to the vaccine, adn we're not going to have as many COVID patients." she said. "We're going to be able to combat this. All of our hard work is really going to be for something significant."

Even with her optimism, Teeter said she knows some people are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

"If they're nervous or they're scared, that's okay," she said. "It's okay to study and to research and to go to the source and find the information that you need."

But in the end, she said her message to others is clear.

"It is worth it," she said. "Do it so that we can protect each other and we can get back to normal."