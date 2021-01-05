Stoughton Area School Board approves phased reopening plan

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Area School Board passed a motion Monday night to approve a phased reopening plan for its older students.

In the plan, students in 3rd through 5th grades will have the option for in-person instruction starting Jan. 25.

On Feb. 1, students in 6th and 9th grades will have an in-person option.

Starting Feb. 8, students in 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will get the chance to go back to school in-person.

The Stoughton Area School District is already teaching its youngest students, K-2, in-person on an A and B system.

Families are expected to receive a selection form this week to choose whether they want to continue learning virtually or begin in-person instruction.