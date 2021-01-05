TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on crash shuts down Highway 73 near Fall River

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Part of Wisconsin 73 is shut down near Fall River because of a "head-on" crash.

Authorities with the Columbus Fire Department tell 27 News that traffic is "impassable" on Wisconsin 73 between Highway D and Highway DE.

The closure is expected to last for a "significant amount of time" as crews from multiple agencies, including EMS, respond to the two-vehicle crash.

Injuries have been reported but their extent is unknown at this time.