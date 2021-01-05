Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:45 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 73, DeForest 68

Big Foot 67, Jefferson 46

Burlington 69, Waterford 60

Columbus Catholic 46, Greenwood 39

Edgerton 70, Evansville 52

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58, Valley Christian 46

Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn Area 45

Greenfield 57, Shorewood 52

Mineral Point 55, Boscobel 34

Mosinee 59, Fox Valley Lutheran 56

New Berlin Eisenhower 99, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65

North Fond du Lac 83, Stockbridge 71

Pewaukee 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 35

Phillips 75, Crandon 24

Sheboygan Falls 77, Waupun 53

Wauwatosa East 73, Brookfield Central 60

Webster 52, New Auburn 41

Westfield Area 58, Baraboo 49

Westosha Central 82, Elkhorn Area 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Athens 63, Prentice 51

Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa East 35

Burlington 69, Waterford 60

Catholic Central 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 50

Cedarburg 70, Nicolet 67

Crandon 73, Elcho 28

Kettle Moraine 71, Mukwonago 43

Kewaskum 71, Campbellsport 22

Mosinee 77, Nekoosa 24

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, Beaver Dam 68

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, West Allis Central 40

Pewaukee 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 24

Potosi/Cassville 63, Boscobel 23

Rio 67, Cambria-Friesland 45

Saint Thomas More 65, Shoreland Lutheran 48

Sauk Prairie 57, Fort Atkinson 38

Three Lakes 75, Florence 28

Watertown 58, Stevens Point 36

Waukesha North 68, Brookfield Academy 50

Waupaca 53, Oconto Falls 51

Winter 50, Lake Holcombe 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

