University Health Services begins vaccinating some employees and students

MADISON (WKOW) -- University Health Services this week gave the very first shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible employees and students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The vaccine is one of two in the U.S. currently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for use during the pandemic.

“We know it could be many more months before we can vaccinate all of our students and employees, but we are so glad to get this started today,” says Patrick Kelly, a physician and interim director of medical services at UHS. “I hope this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”

Based on federal and state guidance, eligible individuals at UW–Madison include employees and students working directly with COVID-19 patients and those who are working directly with the virus and with virus samples.

Devlin Cole, preventive medicine resident at the UW–Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, was among those to receive vaccine on Monday.

“It will take some time before we know whether the vaccine prevents people from being carriers of the virus,” she says. “I am going to continue to wear a mask and socially distance.”

UW–Madison will continue to provide vaccine as it is available and as federal and state decision-makers determine criteria for additional phases of vaccination.