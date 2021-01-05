Zimbabwean teen teaches taekwondo to fight child marriage

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — In Zimbabwe, where girls as young as 10 are forced to marry due to poverty or traditional and religious practices, a teenage taekwondo enthusiast is using the sport to give girls in an impoverished community a fighting chance at life. Natsiraishe Maritsa, 17, said she is using classes in the martial art to rally young girls and mothers to fight child marriage. Children as young as four and some of Natsiraishe’s former schoolmates who are now married, line up on the tiny, dusty yard outside her parents’ home in the poor Epworth settlement, near the capital, Harare. They enthusiastically follow her instructions to stretch, kick and spar. After class, they talk about the dangers of child marriage.