2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor raid are fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police have fired two detectives who were involved in raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes were fired Tuesday after receiving notification last week from the department’s interim chief that they would be dismissed.

A letter informing them of their dismissal was released Wednesday. Taylor was a Black woman who was killed in March by police executing a narcotics search warrant.

None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Cosgrove and two other officers who fired into Taylor’s apartment were not charged in her death by a grand jury in September.

By DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press