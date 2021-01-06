Amazon pledges $2B for affordable housing in 3 US cities

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has announced $2 billion in loans and grants to secure affordable housing in three U.S. cities where it has major operations, including a Seattle suburb where the online retailer employs at least 5,000 workers. The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that Amazon said it would give $185.5 million to the King County Housing Authority to help buy affordable apartments and keep the rents low. The authority is expected to pair that with bond funding to fund its recent purchase of three Bellevue apartment buildings. Other tech companies, like Microsoft, have invested large sums to boost affordable housing, following years of complaints that they have worsened inequality by pushing housing prices higher.