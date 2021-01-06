AP projects Jon Ossoff wins runoff race; Democrats gain control of U.S Senate

(WKOW/AP) - The Associated Press has called the other Georgia Senate runoff race for Democrat Jon Ossoff.

With the projected win, Ossoff defeats Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue.

Ossoff released a video on YouTube early Wednesday morning claiming victory:

Hours before, Sen. Perdue's campaign said it “will require time and transparency to be certain the results are fair and accurate.”

The Associated Press and ABC News also project that Democrat Raphael Warnock defeats Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler and becomes the first Black senator in his state’s history.

The projected wins will give Democrats a slim majority of the U.S. Senate.