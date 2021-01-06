Armed robber threatens Madison gas station employee, gets away with cash and cigarettes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison gas station employee was threatened by an armed robber Tuesday night and now police are searching for the suspect, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers were called to the Citgo Gas Station in the 1400 block of Northport Drive just before 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Police said the suspect entered the gas station, demanded cash from the register and threatened to shoot the employee.

The robber left with an undisclosed amount of cash and cartons of Newport cigarettes.

No injuries were reported.

If you know anything about the robbery, you are asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers line at (608) 266-6014. You can remain anonymous.