Authorities release name of Barneveld man killed in crash near Verona

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Authorities have released the name of a Barneveld man killed in a crash near Verona.

Darren Q. Jones, who also went by the name Anthony DeJesus, 45, died from the injuries he got in the crash.

The Dec. 15 crash was reported to authorities at 6:19 p.m.

Jones had been driving on U.S. Highway 18 near Verona when his vehicle hit the median, left the road and fell down on to County Highway PB below.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name in a press release Wednesday.

Jones' death remains under investigation by the Verona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.