Trump calls on supporters to go home

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump, in a video message posted on Twitter, called for his supporters to go home following clashes today at the U.S. Capitol.

"I know your pain," he said. "I know your hurt."

"So you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order," Trump said.

Trump lost the election, and the count of the Electoral College vote was disrupted today by protesters.

Despite that, Trump still claimed the election was fraudulant.

Vice President Mike Pence also is calling on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Pence said, “This attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Pence, long a loyal aide to the president, defied Trump earlier Wednesday, tell him he didn’t have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president on Jan. 20. Trump had publicly called on Pence to overturn the will of the voters, but Pence’s constitutional role in the process was only ceremonial.

Angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting the peaceful transfer of power. Trump later issued a restrained call for peace but did not ask his supporters to disperse.