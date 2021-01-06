Chicago priest Pfleger `devastated’ by sex-abuse allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — An activist Catholic priest in Chicago says he’s “devastated” by allegations that he sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago. The Rev. Michael Pfleger asked that people pray for him. He’s declined to comment further at the request of the Archdiocese of Chicago. Pfleger is one of the most prominent activists in the nation’s third-largest city. He became pastor of the Faith Community of St. Sabina on the city’s South Side in 1981. He has since engaged in countless protests and marches and has been arrested several times.