Democrat Warnock wins Senate race; 2nd too early to call

(WKOW/AP) -- The Associated Press and ABC News have called one of the two Georgia Senate runoffs for Democrat Raphael Warnock.

With the projected win, Warnock defeats Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler and becomes the first Black senator in his state’s history. The win would put the Senate majority within the Democrats’ reach.

BREAKING: Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff election, bringing Democrats to within one seat of wresting control of the chamber from the Republicans. https://t.co/UJNUekiflk — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2021

Warnock had seemingly declared victory late Tuesday evening, calling it an historic moment.

"We were told that we couldn't win this election, but tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible," he said in a virtual message to supporters.

Loeffler did not concede or admit defeat Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, telling supporters "every legal vote will be counted."

"I'm asking for every single Georgian, every single American- stay in the fight with us," she said. "We are going to keep fighting for you."

The focus now shifts to the second race between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. That contest was too early to call as votes were still being counted.