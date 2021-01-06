Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Last updated today at 4:33 am
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The fog
may freeze on untreated surfaces and create slippery roads and
sidewalks.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
slippery pavement.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

