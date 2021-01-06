Dr. Dre recovering well after being admitted into hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Dr. Dre says he will be "back home soon" after the music mogul received medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

The rapper and producer said in a social media post Tuesday night that he's thankful for the "well wishes."

TMZ reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm Monday and was recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has produced hits for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more. He's won six Grammys.