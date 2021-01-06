Skip to Content

Explosive device found near Capitol amid protest

Photo courtesy ABC
Capitol police protect the entrance to the U.S. Capitol
ABC photo
Law enforcement in military gear outside the U.S. Capitol
Pool photo
A protester who gained access to the Senate Chamber yells, "Trump won the election."
WASHINGTON (AP) -- At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of supporters of the president occupied the Capitol complex as lawmakers were beginning to tally the electoral votes that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Vice President Mike Pence has called on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than Trump, who merely called for his supporters to “remain peaceful.”

