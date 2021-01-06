Governor calls US Capitol situation ‘attack on our democracy’

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers called for members of both major political parties to denounce the crowds that swarmed into the US Capitol Wednesday, forcing Congress to abruptly adjourn and evacuate.

"As are so many Wisconsinites and Americans, I am watching these horrifying events unfold in Washington, D.C. in disbelief," Evers said in a written statement. "The peaceful transfer of power is at the very heart of our government and our country. This is an attack on our democracy. Period."

Evers said he was praying for safety of "elected officials, staffers, members of the press, and first responders, and for the speedy recovery of those injured."

"There must be swift, bipartisan condemnation in no uncertain terms--by the president, by elected officials who’ve sought to sow division and distrust in our election, by elected officials who’ve failed to unequivocally denounce these efforts, all of which fed into today's events," Evers said.