How to beat the winter blues

MADISON (WKOW) - Winter is in full swing and with the lack of sunshine lately, some may very well be experiencing the 'Winter Blues'.

The 'Winter Blues' can often lead to a SAD diagnosis, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder. It's a type of depression related to seasonal changes.

SAD is pretty common, especially in the Midwest. One out of 20 suffer from it every year. There's a potential for that number to rise this winter due to the added stress from the pandemic.

UW health experts tell 27 News, it's important to be proactive to beat it.

One way to do this, is to engage in regular self-care.

"It's important to get out and exercise and spend time in nature, especially when it's sunny," said UW Health Psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain. "Might think about supplements like vitamin D3, might consider a light therapy box that has a bright light with 10,000 Lux of light that you can sit in front of for 20 minutes in the morning that mimics the sunlight."

Good news, we gain sunlight every day now that we're past winter solstice.

Sunset will enter the 5 p.m. time frame starting Jan. 25.