Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews hot clouds, 500 evacuate

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano has spewed avalanches of hot clouds and more than 500 residents have been evacuated from its fertile slopes as Mount Merapi’s volcanic activity increased. Fog meant the initial eruption was not visually observed, but researchers estimated the hot clouds spread less than a kilometer from the crater. The geological authority had raised the alert level of Mount Merapi to the second-highest level in November after sensors picked up increasing activity. About a quarter million people live within 6 miles of the volcano.