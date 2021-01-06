Skip to Content

Jefferson County adds more health care workers to COVID-19 vaccination list

Photo courtesy John Maniaci/UW Health
Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services, prepares a dose of vaccine.

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Jefferson County health care workers who aren't affiliated with a health care system, hospital or longer-term care facility are now being offered COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Health Department.

This now includes nursing assistants, chiropractors and workers in dental services, among others.

"Following tiers for a phased vaccination defined by a state advisory group, individuals who provide direct patient service or engage in healthcare services that place them into contact with patients who may have COVID-19 are defined as Tier 1A, and are currently eligible for [vaccination]. No other group at this time has been approved to receive [the] vaccine," the release said.

The health department said that organizations who fall in the newest tier and are not yet matched with a vaccinator should submit their information in a survey with will be provided to you by emailing vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

For reference, some of the health care personnel categories in Tier 1A include:

  • Certified nursing assistants, nursing assistants, nurse aides, medical assistants, nurses
  • Chiropractors
  • Dental services, including dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants
  • Direct care personnel, meaning people who provide direct care to patients, including in
  • their homes (e.g, personal care assistant, home health worker)
  • Emergency medical responders (EMR), including emergency medical
  • technicians/paramedics and all levels of EMRs
  • Environmental, nutrition services, buildings & grounds staff in patient care settings
  • Hospice workers
  • Long-term care facilities staff
  • Pharmacists, pharmacist assistants
  • Physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners
  • Transportation services to/from health care settings (e.g, testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care)

To learn more about Tier 1A, click HERE.

