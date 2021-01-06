Jefferson County adds more health care workers to COVID-19 vaccination list

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Jefferson County health care workers who aren't affiliated with a health care system, hospital or longer-term care facility are now being offered COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Health Department.

This now includes nursing assistants, chiropractors and workers in dental services, among others.

"Following tiers for a phased vaccination defined by a state advisory group, individuals who provide direct patient service or engage in healthcare services that place them into contact with patients who may have COVID-19 are defined as Tier 1A, and are currently eligible for [vaccination]. No other group at this time has been approved to receive [the] vaccine," the release said.

The health department said that organizations who fall in the newest tier and are not yet matched with a vaccinator should submit their information in a survey with will be provided to you by emailing vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

For reference, some of the health care personnel categories in Tier 1A include:

Certified nursing assistants, nursing assistants, nurse aides, medical assistants, nurses

Chiropractors

Dental services, including dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants

Direct care personnel, meaning people who provide direct care to patients, including in

their homes (e.g, personal care assistant, home health worker)

Emergency medical responders (EMR), including emergency medical

technicians/paramedics and all levels of EMRs

Environmental, nutrition services, buildings & grounds staff in patient care settings

Hospice workers

Long-term care facilities staff

Pharmacists, pharmacist assistants

Physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners

Transportation services to/from health care settings (e.g, testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care)

To learn more about Tier 1A, click HERE.