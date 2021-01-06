Jefferson County adds more health care workers to COVID-19 vaccination list

Jefferson County adds more health care workers to COVID-19 vaccination listNew
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Jefferson County health care workers who aren't affiliated with a health care system, hospital or longer-term care facility are now being offered COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Health Department.
This now includes nursing assistants, chiropractors and workers in dental services, among others.
"Following tiers for a phased vaccination defined by a state advisory group, individuals who provide direct patient service or engage in healthcare services that place them into contact with patients who may have COVID-19 are defined as Tier 1A, and are currently eligible for [vaccination]. No other group at this time has been approved to receive [the] vaccine," the release said.
The health department said that organizations who fall in the newest tier and are not yet matched with a vaccinator should submit their information in a survey with will be provided to you by emailing vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
For reference, some of the health care personnel categories in Tier 1A include:
- Certified nursing assistants, nursing assistants, nurse aides, medical assistants, nurses
- Chiropractors
- Dental services, including dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants
- Direct care personnel, meaning people who provide direct care to patients, including in
- their homes (e.g, personal care assistant, home health worker)
- Emergency medical responders (EMR), including emergency medical
- technicians/paramedics and all levels of EMRs
- Environmental, nutrition services, buildings & grounds staff in patient care settings
- Hospice workers
- Long-term care facilities staff
- Pharmacists, pharmacist assistants
- Physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners
- Transportation services to/from health care settings (e.g, testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care)
To learn more about Tier 1A, click HERE.