Kim vows to bolster North Korea’s military at party meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen the country’s military defenses in a speech at a major ruling party meeting that provides insights into his priorities amid growing economic challenges and a U.S. presidential transition. The state media report didn’t elaborate. North Korea has previously underscored its need for nuclear weapons and missiles to cope with what it describes as American hostility. Since diplomacy with President Donald Trump fell apart, Kim has openly pledged to expand his nuclear capability. But he has not resumed high-profile weapons tests. President-elect Joe Biden has called Kim a “thug” and criticized his summit diplomacy with Trump.