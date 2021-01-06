LIVE UPDATES: Rep. Pocan inside US Capitol says ‘we’re still safe’

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, posted a video on Twitter where he called the people who forced themselves inside the US Capitol an attempted coup.

Pocan said that he remained inside the Capitol but was safe.

In the one-minute, 17-second video, Pocan called President Donald Trump a "man-child."

Many of the people who forced their way inside the Capitol supported the president in his flailing efforts to hold on to power despite losing the election this past November.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump is calling on his supporters to leave the U.S. Capitol building which they began occupying Wednesday afternoon after forcing their way past police.

"We have to have peace," the president in a video message posted on Twitter. "Go home. we love you. You're very special."

The president began the message by repeating false claims about the presidential election. Many of the president's supporters who stormed the Capitol did so to stop Congress from counting Electoral College votes.

UPDATE (AP) -- At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE (AP) -- President-elect Joe Biden is calling for the restoration of "just simple decency" after a mob incited by his predecessor stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.

Biden had planned to deliver a speech focused on how to revive an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic from his native Delaware on Wednesday afternoon. But shortly before he was to begin speaking, demonstrators broke into the capital, reaching as far as the House floor.

The building was locked down and police with guns drawn moved in as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations.

"At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we've seen in modern times," Biden said.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Democratic leaders in the House and Senate issued a statement calling on President Donald Trump to tell his supporters inside the Capitol to leave.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted a statement that he made in conjunction with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately," the statement said.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump has ordered the National Guard to deploy in response to his own supporters forcing their way inside the Capitol building.

"At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted. "We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful."

WASHINGTON (AP) — One person has been shot at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity amid a chaotic situation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

Rep. Gwen Moore says she is safe, but calls this a disturbing and shameful moment for our country.

Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin tweeted, "We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now.

@realDonaldTrump, you need to call this off."

Congress has recessed its debate over the electoral count after the U.S. Capitol was breached by protesters.

There was confusion in the House chamber as he Capitol doors were locked and the debate was suspended.

A representative from the Capitol police spoke from a lectern on the dais and told lawmakers to remain calm.

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump police.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.

The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.

Police told congressional staff members they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building and the building that houses the Library of Congress. It wasn’t immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation.

A police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Thousands of people have descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress is expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.