Members of Trump administration resign following U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Three members of the President Trump administration resigned following the breach at the U.S. Capitol. That includes White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews.

Statement from Matthews: "I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted. As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

She joins at least two others who have resigned:

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokeswoman

Rickie Niceta, White House social secretary

ABC News contributed to this report.