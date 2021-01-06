Dense freezing fog will slow you down this morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Another day, another morning of freezing fog conditions with an advisory back in place for all of southern Wisconsin.

Every county in the viewing area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

Hazards include visibility at 1/4 mile or less and isolated slick spots possible on the roads this morning. Drivers are advised to use headlights.

There's a chance the advisory could be pushed until mid-late morning.

Far western counties could see visibility issues linger into the afternoon before any improvement is made.

Cloudy conditions are likely all day long.

Temperatures will be below freezing most of the day, with highs in the low 30s possible but feeling like the low 20s.

Values will not range much for temps, as the low clouds linger.

Wednesday: Morning freezing fog, cloudy. High 30. Wind: ESE 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy freezing fog. Low 18. Wind: NE 5.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Low 20. High 31.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Low 20. High 29.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Low 17. High 27.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Low 15. High 26.

Monday: Partly sunny. Low 13. High 27.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 15. High 29.