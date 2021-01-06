New Illinois congresswoman: ‘Hitler was right on one thing’

CHICAGO (AP) — Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois has drawn swift criticism from Republicans for quoting Adolf Hitler in a speech outside the Capitol. Miller, who was elected in November to replace Republican John Shimkus, spoke Tuesday, a day before violent demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump. Speaking about the need to appeal to young people, Miller said, “Hitler was right on one thing right. He said ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” The comments, caught in a video posted Wednesday by WCIA-TV, prompted outcry from the state’s Republican party which demanded an apology. Miller’s spokeswoman didn’t return messages seeking comment.