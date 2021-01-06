On the llam: ‘Very chill’ llama found wandering off highway

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A passerby spotted a wandering llama in a field off an interstate in Massachusetts and with the help of an animal control officer, brought it to a farm for safekeeping. The Boston Globe reports Patrick Boddy was driving in Newburyport when he spotted the male gray and white llama, stopped his truck and approached it on Monday. The llama acted “very chill,” as he walked up to him. Newburyport’s animal control officer Kayla Provencher made calls to local farms to see if any were missing a llama, but no owner was found. For now, the llama is being housed at a farm just across the state line in New Hampshire.