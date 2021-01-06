Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s minority Shiites were rallying for the straight fourth day on the outskirts of southwestern of Quetta to protest the weekend killing of 11 coal miners by the Islamic State group. They said Wednesday they will bury the dead only when the prime minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure protection. Residents and relatives of the slain miners, who were members of the minority Shiite Hazara community, began the protest Sunday after IS militants abducted and killed them in Baluchistan province. The Sunni militant group has repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiites in recent years. IS claimed responsibility quickly after the abduction of the miners.