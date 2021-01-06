Palestinian activist convicted by Israeli military court

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military court has found a prominent Palestinian activist guilty on six charges related to his participation in protests against Jewish settlements and alleged human rights violations. Issa Amro’s supporters say he was convicted Wednesday of three counts of protesting without a permit, two counts of obstructing security forces and one count of assault. The charges date back to 2010. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8. Amro is a well-known activist who has been detained multiple times, often after confrontations with settlers in which he says he was attacked and beaten. The Palestinian Authority detained him for a week in 2017.