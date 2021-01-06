Republicans object to Electoral College vote during joint session of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortly after beginning to record the votes of the Electoral College, Republicans objected to election tally in Arizona, which cast its votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The objection forces separate votes in House and Senate on Biden's victory in state.

The typically a routine proceeding required by law, the session was anything but ordinary.

The president’s Republican allies said ahead of the session that they planned to object to several states’ election results.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is presiding over the joint session, has no legal power to change the outcome in Congress.