Sheriff: Dense fog likely played role in fatal Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office believes dense fog played a role in a fatal Janesville Township crash Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a deputy came upon a two-vehicle crash on the westbound side of East Highway 14, just west on North Newville Road in Janesville Township.

According to a news release, officials determined the two vehicles crashed head-on. Each vehicle involved was only occupied by the drivers.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said a 55-year-old Janesville man was pronounced dead on scene. The other driver, a 63-year-old Janesville woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Crash investigators believe dense fog played a role in the crash. At this time, no criminal charges are being pursued.