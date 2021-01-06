Snappers, Marlins 10-year partnership underway

BELOIT (WKOW)- The Beloit Snappers are rising up and becoming the Advanced-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The Marlins serve as a top-five minor league system.

The Marlins Director of Minor League Operations Geoff DeGroot visited Beloit and the new stadium on Wednesday.

"You know we've had ties to the Midwest League in the past, and Beloit has always had a great reputation as a baseball town, and we're looking forward to this new chapter of minor league baseball in Beloit and excited to be a part of it," DeGroot said.

"They are not like a lot of the other guys where they buy the big-name players, they develop," Jonathan Griffith, President of Studer Entertainment and Retail, said. "I think that's huge for Beloit."

DeGroot said they have some really good prospects at the lower levels, and fans will be treated to some quality, young talent.

"Right now we have some of the best players in all of Minor League Baseball, and a lot of them will be coming through here. You guys are going to be seeing some high caliber players."

The opportunity to play in a state of the art stadium was enticing for the Marlins.

"I think the future looks bright with this stadium," DeGroot said. "We're always just about having a first-class organization, and we want our players to interact with the community, feel comfortable and feel at home here before they move on up to Pensacola."

Recent reports indicate that the Minor League Baseball seasons will be delayed. DeGroot said it will depend on the individual cities and states.

ABC Supply Stadium will also serve as a year-round facility allowing for banquets, concerts, and other sporting events.

The Snappers' name change will take place when they transition to the new stadium. Right now, there are five finalists. Griffith said it all comes down to trademarking.