SSM Health expanding vaccinations to other frontline workers

MADISON (WKOW) – With more than 7,000 employees vaccinated and some providers and staff receiving their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, SSM Health is coordinating with local health departments to vaccinate other frontline health care groups, like dentists and home health care providers.

This week, SSM Health began reviewing requests from unaffiliated health care groups across their Wisconsin service area that qualify for the state’s definition of a 1A healthcare worker and would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

These are qualified health care workers who are not employed by SSM Health and would otherwise not have access to the vaccine through another group like their health insurance provider.

Some examples of these groups include dental or orthodontics offices, home health care providers, school nurses and school physical or occupational therapists.

The first groups of unaffiliated 1A health care workers are being vaccinated at SSM Health starting Wednesday.

Scheduling is also underway for sites in Baraboo, Janesville, Monroe and the Greater Fond du Lac area.

This effort to expand vaccination efforts beyond their employees will help ensure more of these essential health care providers are protected against COVID-19, according to a news release.

SSM Health is working directly with public health departments in Green, Rock, Sauk and other counties where we provide care to coordinate the vaccination of EMS providers to ensure these vital health care teams are vaccinated.

In Dane County, Public Health Madison Dane County is vaccinating local EMS providers and SSM Health is focusing on offering vaccination to organizations with qualified unaffiliated 1A health care workers.

They are vaccinating smaller organizations this week, with larger groups being scheduled starting next week.