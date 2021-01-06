State Senate Republicans denounce US Capitol violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the Wisconsin state Senate released a statement Wednesday condemning the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol building.

"We condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable and it is un-American," the statement said. "We cannot abide this assault on our republic."

Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters forced their way onto the Capitol grounds and some got inside the building. The move prompted an abrupt adjournment of both houses of Congress which were in the midst of counting electoral votes for president.

"Violence, no matter the political affiliation or motive, has no place in our system of government and should not be tolerated," the statement concluded.