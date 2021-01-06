Tear gas talk by Michigan lawmaker’s aide leads to FBI visit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent visited the home of a Michigan lawmaker’s top aide after authorities were informed that she had discussed the use of tear gas before the election. But Katie Reiter says the visit was because of a bizarre misunderstanding. Reiter says she had been on the phone 10 days earlier in October talking about legislation to ban the use of tear gas by police. State Sen. Rosemary Bayer says it’s possible an appliance repairman who was at Reiter’s home might have overheard the conversation. The FBI says it received a complaint about the “use of tear gas during the upcoming election.” Spokeswoman Mara Schneider in Detroit says the FBI didn’t know the comments were made in the context of proposed legislation.