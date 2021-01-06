That’s right… more fog

Unfortunately, we're in for another round of dense fog... counting today, it's been foggy for nearly 10 days.

The fog has been sticking around for quite some time, hasn't it? Though there was a bit of sunshine on Tuesday, the dense fog is back and has prompted another round of dense fog advisories to be issued for parts of southern Wisconsin and the surrounding area.



Starting at 6pm Wednesday through 10am on Thursday, the fog will be present. And, at times, it'll be dense. If you have to be on the roads, make sure you're allowing extra time to get from point A to point B as well as extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you because of the lowered visibility

The fog will be the thickest overnight through the early to mid morning hours on Thursday. Once the difference between the temperature degree and the dew point degree becomes larger, the fog will start to thin. Mixing will help too however, we aren't going to get much help from that in clearing the fog.



Are you, like many, tired of the fog? Though it makes for excellent pictures (thank you for all the ones you've sent us and keep them coming) a little sun would be nice. Statistically, fog and even freezing fog isn't unheard of or rare during the Winter months. However, multiple days of foggy conditions or freezing fog is.