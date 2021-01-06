The Latest: Warnock says win gives Georgia ‘a sense of hope’

Hours after winning one of Georgia’s high-stakes runoffs, the Rev. Raphael Warnock says people in his state “are feeling a sense of hope this morning.” Speaking in a round of morning television interviews, Warnock noted that he grew up in public housing as one of 12 children and was the first in his family to attend college. He said his victory “pushes against the grain of so many expectations, but this is America and I want some young person who’s watching this to know anything’s possible.” Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. The U.S. Senate race between GOP’s David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff is too early to call.