Trump tells backers to ‘go home’ after Capitol stormed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging supporters to “go home” but is also keeping up false attacks about the presidential election. Trump released the video after protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Trump opened his video, saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.” He also went on to call the supporters “very special.” Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence.