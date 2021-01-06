Trump mobilizes D.C. National Guard to respond to Capitol

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The D.C. National Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District, ABC is reporting.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.



We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government.

The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the Maryland State Police is sending in troopers to assist the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Capitol Police.

"I have instructed the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard to call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement and restore order," he said.