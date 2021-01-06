Twitter suspends president for 12 hours

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Twitter has locked President Donald Trump's accounts in response to his violating their terms of service.

The account will remain locked for 12 hours according to a post from the company's Twitter Safety account Wednesday night.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three [the president's] Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," the company said. "If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

One of the posts that were removed seemed to praise the actions of his supporters who stormed the Capitol building.

The company went on to say that future infractions could result in Trump's account being suspended. The president has used the account as his personal megaphone.