US Capitol history includes violent incidents

MADISON (WKOW) -- On a day that will go down in history, the United States Capitol building, once again, saw violence.

A large group of President Donald Trump's supporters tried to end the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power that has existed since John Adams became the second president in 1797.

But Wednesday's chaos wasn't the first violent act at the Capitol. British troops tried to burn the building down in 1814 at a time when the United States and Britain were at war.

Throughout the nation's history, there have also been bombings at the capitol. CNN reported law enforcement found pipe bombs on the capitol grounds and were able to detonate the devices safely.

Constitutional law professor Howard Schweber said the presence of explosives is evidence the chaos was planned, not spontaneous.

"These people arrived prepared," he said. "They had equipment, and they knew exactly what they wanted to do."

He said the chaos was not a protest. It was violent, and it was illegal.

"What we saw the Capitol was ... certainly nothing short of a riot," he said. "But it was more than that. It fits the legal definition of terrorism: the use of violence and disruption and intimidation to disrupt government operations."

He said it's unclear how Wednesday's events will affect future American politics because there is no historical comparison in the county's history.

However, he said it's clear the violent faction that stormed the Capitol won't disappear overnight.

"The biggest problem is going to be within the Republican Party because certainly going forward, the leadership of that party is going to have to figure out how to deal with these violent and disruptive elements," he said. "The protesters made it clear that they have no more affection or respect for republican politicians than for Democrats at the moment."