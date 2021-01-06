US upsets Canada 2-0 to win world junior hockey championship

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Spencer Knight made 34 saves and the United States upset Canada 2-0 to win the world junior hockey championship. Tournament MVP Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and Alex Turcotte also scored as the U.S. won its first gold medal at the event since 2017. The Canadians were undefeated coming into the game and hadn’t trailed once. They were aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but had to settle for silver on home ice. The U.S., which finished sixth in 2020, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day. Finland beat Russia 4-1 to take the bronze medal.