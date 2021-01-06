Veterans getting coronavirus vaccine at Madison VA hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison is giving its first patients the coronavirus vaccine.

About 30 veterans received the Moderna vaccine.

The Medical Center first got the vaccine in late December and started giving the shot to its frontline and ICU staff members.

So far, more than 1700 staff members have been vaccinated.

The Moderna vaccine has been shown in clinical trials to be 94 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.

The vaccine requires two doses given four weeks apart.