Wisconsin Dells man accused in Michigan governor kidnapping plot appeals extradition

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin man accused of aiding in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor last fall is appealing his extradition.

Michigan authorities have charged Brian P. Higgins, 52, Wisconsin Dells, for his alleged role in the kidnapping plot.

Chris Van Wagner, Higgins' attorney, filed the notice of appeal with the court on Monday, according to online court records.

Michigan prosecutors have said Higgins recorded surveillance video of Whitmer's Michigan vacation home Sept. 12, 2020 with a dash camera and unwittingly turned the video over to an FBI informant.

Van Wagner put out a statement arguing that Michigan's case against his client was thin and noted that Higgins has no criminal history.

Higgins had been arrested in October but posted a $10,000 bail. He was arrested again the following month.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a warrant ordering the arrest of Higgins so that he could be extradited to Michigan.

In December, a judge ordered Higgins be extradited but put the order on hold pending the appeal.