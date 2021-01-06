Wisconsin surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin surpassed a grim milestone Wednesday in the pandemic.

We've now reached more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 60 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,039.

There are now 27,843 active cases in the state, 1,128 people are fighting the virus from hospital beds and 461,729 have recovered.

Deaths each day are reported by DHS here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD.

County by County results are available here.