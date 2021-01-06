Woman shot inside Capitol has died, AP reports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman who was shot inside U.S. Capitol during violent pro-Trump protests has died, the Associated Press is reporting.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.